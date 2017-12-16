India clinch 10 gold, silver medals at Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

-
ALSO READThree walkovers to gold: How wrestler Sushil Kumar became national champion CWE: The Great Khali's academy is turning pro-wrestling dreams into reality Australia expecting 10,000 tourists from India in 2018 Commonwealth Games Hardeep Singh Puri's journey from diplomacy to Modi Cabinet Trump punches, pins down 'CNN', tweets brawl video with #FraudNewsCNN
-
India swept the Greco Roman category winning 10 gold medals and as many silver on the opening day of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Johannesburg.
Gold medal winners: 55 kg. Rajender Kumar, 60 kg. Manish, 63 kg. Vikas, 67 kg. Anil Kumar, 72 kg. Aditya Kundu, 77 kg. Gurpreet, 82 kg. Harpreet, 87 kg. Sunil, 97 kg. Hardeep, 130 kg. Naveen.
Silver medallists: 55 kg. Naveen, 60 kg. Gyanender, 63 kg.
Gaurav Sharma, 67 kg. Manish, 72 kg. Kuldeep Malik, 77 kg. Manjeet, 82 kg. Amarnath, 87 kg. Prabhpal Singh, 97 kg. Sumit, 130 kg. Sonu.
Tomorrow, bouts in female wrestling will be held across 10 weight categories.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU