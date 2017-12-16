India clinch 10 gold, silver medals at Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

swept the Greco Roman category winning 10 gold medals and as many silver on the opening day of the Commonwealth Championship in



Gold medal winners: 55 kg. Rajender Kumar, 60 kg. Manish, 63 kg. Vikas, 67 kg. Anil Kumar, 72 kg. Aditya Kundu, 77 kg. Gurpreet, 82 kg. Harpreet, 87 kg. Sunil, 97 kg. Hardeep, 130 kg. Naveen.



Silver medallists: 55 kg. Naveen, 60 kg. Gyanender, 63 kg.Gaurav Sharma, 67 kg. Manish, 72 kg. Kuldeep Malik, 77 kg. Manjeet, 82 kg. Amarnath, 87 kg. Prabhpal Singh, 97 kg. Sumit, 130 kg. Sonu.Tomorrow, bouts in female will be held across 10 weight categories.