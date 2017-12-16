JUST IN
India clinch 10 gold, silver medals at Commonwealth Wrestling Championship

Tomorrow, bouts in female wrestling will be held across 10 weight categories

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

India swept the Greco Roman category winning 10 gold medals and as many silver on the opening day of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in Johannesburg.

Gold medal winners: 55 kg. Rajender Kumar, 60 kg. Manish, 63 kg. Vikas, 67 kg. Anil Kumar, 72 kg. Aditya Kundu, 77 kg. Gurpreet, 82 kg. Harpreet, 87 kg. Sunil, 97 kg. Hardeep, 130 kg. Naveen.


Silver medallists: 55 kg. Naveen, 60 kg. Gyanender, 63 kg.

Gaurav Sharma, 67 kg. Manish, 72 kg. Kuldeep Malik, 77 kg. Manjeet, 82 kg. Amarnath, 87 kg. Prabhpal Singh, 97 kg. Sumit, 130 kg. Sonu.

Tomorrow, bouts in female wrestling will be held across 10 weight categories.

First Published: Sat, December 16 2017. 15:33 IST

