India looks at drones to power its armed forces

India is investing heavily on developing unmanned ground, sea and air vehicles (popularly known as drones), as it gears up for a fast approaching era of soldier-less battlefields despite a current black hole in policies governing how they will be used.

The government-run labs of and Aeronautics Limited along with the state-owned defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, are working on several drone projects, right from vehicles that weigh under a kilogram to the Rustom II that will have a payload capacity of 350 kilograms.

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation that designed the and such as Nishant and Lakshya, is putting together a policy document for the year 2020 as well as a more forward looking one for 2025, that has greater emphasis on building the country's drone capabilities. But being a nascent technology, it is also looking at the country's premier research institutes for talent and new technology.

"We have good capability in terms of software, and with Make in India several foreign companies are coming in, because of which production capabilities are bound to get developed. Why can't we put the two together and create UAVs for the air, ground and underwater?" said S Christopher, Chairman of DRDO, in a conference last week.

is also working on a series of unmanned vehicles including unmanned combat aircraft or UCAV, which will be powered by the homegrown Kaveri engine.

Similarly, which is a risk sharing partner in the development of the Rustom II along with the DRDO, is also working with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur for the development of a 10 kilogram mini rotary drone. With flight tests conducted successfully, now plans to scale up the same technology for 50kg, 200kg and 500kg rotary drones, said T Suvarna Raju, Chairman of HAL, at the event.

The plethora of global manufacturers showing off UAVs at this year signalled the interest of India's armed forces to procure these machines. Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit, Saab, and many other smaller players made prominent display of their drones, some of which were capable of weaponised warfare.

While use by armed forces is one of the most obvious uses of drones, there are several commercial sectors which will benefit from this. Unlike the Rustom II with a wingspan of 20 odd metres, the market for mini-UAVs is already huge. However, the market is being held back by the lack of policy governing how can be used, but which should likely be addressed by an upcoming drone policy.

"The demand for mini UAVs is currently Rs 2,000 crore, but this is really constrained by the lack of clarity on the regulations which is expected to go away in the next few months. Once that's behind us, we expect the market to grow by at least three times in the next three years," said Rajesh Kakkar, Chief Executive - Global Strategic Technologies Ltd. - JK Organisation

JK's Deepti Electronics & Electro Optics Pvt. Ltd. (DELOPT) unit, which currently builds payloads such as cameras for small drones, has partnered with Canadian firm MicroPilot to supply the autopilot system for these UAVs. With this DELOPT hopes to become an even larger supplier of drone ancillaries to the armed forces, paramilitary or police who are looking to deploy drone platforms built by other manufacturers.

Kakkar believes that the market for in India could grow by three times in the next three years once the government gives the industry more clarity. For the defence sector, India's ever growing need for new fighter aircraft like the LCA and Sukhoi 30 MKI could potentially be offset by the use of UAVs.