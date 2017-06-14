Intense hate campaign against me by media knows no bounds: Vijay Mallya

"I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to deny them", asserted Mallya

After mocking India saying "keep dreaming about a billion pounds", fugitive defaulter took on the media for running an "intense hate campaign" against him.



The Twitter post came after a pushed back the date of a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to India.



Intense by against me knows no bounds. The has filed a case which is before a U.K. court. Wait for verdict. — (@TheVijayMallya) June 14, 2017

Mallya has had run-ins with the media previously as well. After his brazen appearance at a match, he had on June 4 tweeted: "Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the match at I intend to attend all games to cheer the Indian team."On Tuesday, the 61-year-old liquor baron had claimed he has "enough evidence" to plead his case in the Rs 9,000 crore default case and taunted India saying, "you can keep dreaming about a billion pounds"."I deny all allegations that have been made and I will continue to deny them," he said after appearing before the Westminster Magistrates' Court for the hearing of an case against him.Chief Magistrate Emma Louise Arbuthnot granted him bail until December 4. The next hearing has been set for July 6.He denied media reports that he was booed by Indian fans when he arrived to watch the match at The Oval on Sunday, saying only a "couple of drunk" people had chanted "chor, chor" (thief, thief) but there were several others who came up to him and wished him well.