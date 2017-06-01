IPL 10 viewership jumps 24%

More people watched the league in 2017, but with 41% women viewers the gender skew persisted

The Vivo Indian Premier League finished its 2017 edition on a high as the final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant became the most viewed match of the tournament at 39.4 million impressions. The tournament averaged 21.18 million impressions per match, 24 per cent higher than the average impressions recorded per match last year (17.11 million) according to television audience measurement agency BARC India. This year’s data however considers only 59 matches, as opposed to the total of 60 since one match (Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad) was ...

Urvi Malvania