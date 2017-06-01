IPL 10 viewership jumps 24%

The Vivo Indian Premier League finished its 2017 edition on a high as the final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant became the most viewed match of the tournament at 39.4 million impressions. The tournament averaged 21.18 million impressions per match, 24 per cent higher than the average impressions recorded per match last year (17.11 million) according to television audience measurement agency BARC India. This year’s data however considers only 59 matches, as opposed to the total of 60 since one match (Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Sunrisers Hyderabad) was ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?