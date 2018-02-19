Justice Loya death: SC to hear 3 pleas seeking SIT probe in the case today

-
The Supreme Court will on Monday continue hearing three pleas seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge B H Loya.
The petitions will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.
The apex court had earlier asked the Maharashtra Government to submit the postmortem report of the CBI judge, who had died in alleged suspicious circumstances in 2014, citing that the "matter was very serious."
As per reports, Maharashtra-based journalist B.
S. Lone and activist Tehseen Poonavala had filed independent pleas seeking a fair probe into the death of Justice Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, involving various police officers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah.
In a press conference held on January 12, Justices Madan B Lokur, Kurien Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Jasti Chelameswar questioned the conduct of the CJI, alleging that selective Benches were being appointed to preside over certain cases in the apex court.
Justice Loya's death is one among the certain cases hinted by the four judges.
