The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It's here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. The chief ministers of all southern states -- Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh -- were all 'Dravidians,' and there was no need to stake a claim that only Tamilian was 'Dravidian.' When the Dravidian identity is "celebrated" across South India, it would lead to a united "chorus" that would reach New Delhi, he had said.

6) Haasan has no time for political war of words: Haasan refused to answer queries about criticisms by DMK leader M K Stalin that paper flowers did not have any fragrance or BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan's description of him as a bonsai tree and minister D Jayakumar calling him a genetically modified seed that would not grow.

"Should I answer these critics or look at what we have to do," he said, adding that these remarks against him only showed how the opponents were angry about his entry into politics.

The actor took a dig at the government, saying that his government would not give "quarter" (liquor) to men and scooter to women.

In Tamil Nadu, the sale of liquor is carried out by the state government. Further, the government will launch its subsidised scooter scheme on Saturday.

"We have to think where we are going. We have facilitated school children to have access to liquor by opening liquor shops everywhere," he said.

Last week, Haasan had expressed shock at the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery River water dispute that reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the disputed waters. "I am also shocked at the reduction in the supply of water."

"I have to get more details about the actual judgement but I think the Supreme Court firmly said that water would not be owned by any state. That's a consoling factor," Haasan had said at a press conference.

In its verdict on the dispute earlier the same day, the Supreme Court allocated an additional 14.75 TMC of river water to the state of Karnataka and reduced Tamil Nadu's share from 192 TMC to 177.25 TMC. The parties to the dispute were the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, which challenged the 2007 order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on the sharing of Cauvery, the Ganga of southern India.

8) Kejriwal confident that Haasan's party would beat AAP's record: Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Chief Minister declared that Kamal Haasan's newly launched political party would break the record of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in winning the majority of seats in the Assembly. Kejriwal was one of the political dignitaries who attended the launch of Haasan's party in Madurai.

Addressing the huge gathering of supporters, Kejriwal said, "When we started the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), within one year in the elections, people of Delhi rejected BJP and Congress and gave 67 out of 70 seats to By the kind of response I am seeing today, I am sure people of will break the record of people of Delhi."

The Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Haasan and his team for starting the "political alternative" and hailed the actor as a "real-life hero."

Kejriwal also claimed that both major parties of -- the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) -- were corrupt. He added, "I congratulate the people of because now you don't have to vote for corrupt parties, you can vote for an honest party."

"If you want schools, hospitals, roads and electricity; If you want an honest government, vote for Kamal Haasan!" AAP's unit chief, Somnath Bharti, who also shared the dais, noted a renewed hope in people and wished luck to Hassan on his political journey.

9) Kerala CM welcomes Kamal's entry into politics: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings and wishes to actor Kamal Haasan on the launch of his political party, and hoped his party would uphold the ideals of secularism, democracy, and pluralism.

In his message, broadcast through video at the public meeting where Kamal launched his party, Vijayan expressed the hope that his entry into politics would enrich the political life in Starting his greetings with a few remarks in Tamil, the Kerala Chief Minister said he felt honoured to convey his greetings to Haasan, who was launching a political party to serve the people. "He is dear to me and the people of Kerala also," he said.

Recalling that Haasan started his film career in Kerala, Vijayan said he had acted as a bridge between Kerala and He said was known for the social and political reformist movements, which had an effect in Kerala politics, too.

"I am sure his entry into political life will enrich the political life of and hope he will uphold ideals of secularism, democracy, and pluralism in his politics," Vijayan said.

10) Kamal begins political journey from Kalam's house: formally began his political journey from former President late A P J Abdul Kalam's residence at Rameswaram, where he met the former President's elder brother and other family members. "Greatness can come from simple beginnings," he said.

"Actually, it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man's simple abode," the actor added in a tweet.

However, his second halt at the government school in Mandapam, where Kalam studied, got cancelled as the district administration did not give permission.

A leader of a Hindu outfit said they had opposed Kamal's visit to the school as he was trying to gain political mileage and nothing more.