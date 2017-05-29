Kejriwal's new headache: Mishra to exhibit AAP scam documents on June 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's troubles are from over as sacked Delhi minister has said that he will hold an "exhibition" of documents pertaining to the "scams" in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on June 3.

Stating this in his blog, Mishra also questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the alleged irregularities in the and the Delhi government.

"Kejriwal sacked (Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister) Asim Ahmed Khan just on the basis of an audio. We were happy that a strict action was taken against him. Today, there are enough documents indicting Kejriwal, but it appears that there are a different set of rules for Asim and Kejriwal and (Health Minister) Satyendar Jain," he said.

Khan was sacked from Kejriwal's Cabinet over graft charges.

Mishra also called upon those who participated in the India Against Corruption movement, which was a precursor to the formation of AAP, to attend the exhibition on June 3 at the Constitution Club here.

"A decision will be taken on the next course of action, ie a no-confidence motion against the Kejriwal government, a referendum or Right to Recall," he said.

During their anti-corruption movement days, Kejriwal and social activist Anna Hazare used to invoke the concept of 'Right to Recall' a government or any elected representative in case they were found to be not performing.

The sacked minister had accused Jain of giving Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

unlikely to expel Mishra

Notwithstanding his persistent attacks on the leadership, Mishra is unlikely to face expulsion from the party.

sources said expulsion of the rebel MLA would give him a chance to join another party or form a separate group in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which the party wants to avoid though it has a brute majority in the House.

The has denied the "wild" charges levelled by Mishra and has put him under suspension.

The party has so far suspended five MLAs — Mishra, Devinder Sehrawat, Amanatulla Khan and former ministers Asim Ahmed Khan and Sandeep Kumar.

None of these MLAs have been expelled from the party. Of these five, all except Okhla MLA Amanatullah have rebelled against the party leadership since its resounding victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls.