Maharashtra bandh: Over 30 cops injured, 300 persons detained in Mumbai

Over 30 policemen sustained injuries in on Wednesday during the protest called by various groups, a senior police official said on Thursday.



Most of the injuries were a result of stones pelted on police personnel, said an official.



He added that Powai and Govandi in the north-eastern part of the city saw the maximum number of cases with 11 policemen sustaining injuries in areas around Powai.Deputy Commissioner of Police Sahaji Umap of Zone VI said that 11 personnel were injured in Govandi and adjoining areas.Police officials said that 16 First Information Reports (FIR) had been registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Indian Penal Code.An official said that more than 300 people had been detained as part of the investigations into the incidents that occurred during the protests.The bandh was called on Wednesday following violence in district on January 1 when groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa's army.