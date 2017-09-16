Manmohan Singh-led Cong panel in Srinagar for 2-day visit

A Congress delegation led by former Prime Minister will visit Srinagar on Saturday for a series of meetings on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress state unit president G A Mir said on Friday.

The Congress's policy-planning group on Kashmir will be in the Valley for two days for talks with party leaders and workers, trade associations and civil societies.

"The panel completed the first leg of its tour in Jammu on September 10 and 11. It will now visit Srinagar for a fresh round of talks," he said.

Apart from Singh, the group comprises former Union home minister P Chidambaram, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Gulam Nabi Azad, and AICC general secretary

The team will also meet members of other political parties, Mir added.

The panel was formed in April this year after the situation in the Valley worsened because of widespread violence by agitators during the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypolls.

According to a statement issued by the party, the panel also plans to later visit Ladakh.