Mayawati blames BJP, RSS for Maharashtra caste clashes

BSP
chief Mayawati
on Tuesday targeted the BJP
and RSS
over the violence in Maharashtra
claiming that it seemed "casteist forces" were behind the clashes while also blaming the state government
for not making adequate arrangements to prevent them.
"The incident which occurred could have been prevented. The government
should have made adequate security arrangements. There is BJP government
in the state, they let violence take place. It seems casteist forces like the BJP
and RSS
are behind the violence," Mayawati
said.
Several towns and cities in Maharashtra
were on the edge today as Dalit protests against yesterday's violence in Pune
spilled over to Mumbai, with agitators damaging scores of buses, and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said.
Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune
district had left a man dead yesterday.
In Pune, cases were registered by the Pimpri police
against Milind Ekbote
and Sambhaji Bhide, who head the Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan respectively, for allegedly inciting the violence. The two organisations had opposed the celebration of "British victory" in the battle.
Over 160 buses were damaged in Mumbai
by rampaging protesters over 100 of whom were detained, police said.
Fadnavis said a Rs 1 million compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed and his death would be probed by the CID.
