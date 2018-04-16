A special Investigation Agency(NIA) court in on Monday acquitted all the accused in the case. The Namapally Court's judgment came in the case regarding the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast, which claimed nine lives. The fourth additional metropolitan sessions-cum-special court for cases had concluded the trial and last week posted the case for judgment on April 16. The Mecca Masjid attack was allegedly carried out by a group of right-wing terrorists 11 years ago on May 18, 2007.

The accused who were acquitted on Monday are Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, Swami Aseemanand, Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar, and Rajendra Chowdhary. Aseemanand, reported to have been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at one point, is an ideologue of the extremist Right-wing Hindu organisation Abhinav Bharat.

The blast, which took place during Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid, adjacent to the historic Charminar in the Old City, had left nine people dead and 58 injured.

Here are the top 10 developments around the case verdict:

1) All Mecca blast accused let off: All the accused in the case were acquitted by the Namapally Court on Monday.





2) 'No Hindu terror angle': Reacting to the acquittal of all the accused in the case, former Under Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs RVS Mani said, "I had expected it." Mani claimed that "all the pieces of evidence were engineered", adding that "there was no Hindu terror angle".



Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on February 15, 2018, turned hostile while deposing in a court as a witness in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case. Purohit had been listed as a witness by the CBI in the case related to the blast at the Mecca Masjid. The case was later taken over by the Investigation Agency (NIA).

4) Aseemanand granted bail in case: A court on March 24, 2017, granted bail to in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bomb blast case. The court had already granted bail to three others in the case.The court of Fourth Metropolitan Sessions Judge also granted bail to Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, a co-accused in the case. Special Judge Ravinder Reddy had granted bail to both Aseemanand and Rateshwar with the direction to produce two local sureties of Rs 50,000 each. Aseemanand had been directed by the judge to not leave without the court's permission and remain present for the trial when required.

5) Mecca Masjid blast case's brief chronology: The blast at the historic Mecca Masjid in on May 18, 2007, during Friday prayers had claimed nine lives and left 58 others injured. After initial investigation by local police, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), which filed a charge sheet. Subsequently, the took over the case from the CBI in 2011.

6) Who were the accused in the case? Ten persons allegedly belonging to right-wing organisations were named as accused in the case. However, only five of them -- Devendra Gupta, Lokesh Sharma, (alias Naba Kumar Sarkar), Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar (alias Bharat Bhai), and Rajendra Chowdhary - were arrested and faced trial in the case. Two other accused -- Sandeep V Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra -- are absconding, while another accused Sunil Joshi died. Investigations were continuing against two other accused.

Before being acquitted, and Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar were out on bail, while three others were lodged in the central prison in under judicial remand.

In March 2017, a court in Rajasthan had sentenced Gupta and another convict to life in jail in the Ajmer Dargah blast case.

7) Who is Swami Aseemanand? His real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar. was arrested on November 19, 2010, from Haridwar in connection with the blast at the Mecca Masjid on May 18, 2007. On March 8, 2017, Aseemanand and six others were acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer blast case by a court in Jaipur. He was then brought from Jaipur and lodged in a prison in

Earlier associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is considered an ideologue of Abhinav Bharat, an extremist organisation involved in Malegaon and Ajmer blasts.

8) Nine people killed in Mecca Masjid blast; five more in police firing: While nine people were killed in the during Friday prayers on May 18, 2007, five more people were killed in police firing on protesters outside the mosque after the explosions.

9) RDX, TNT combination used in Mecca Masjid blast: T Suresh, chief scientific officer of the CLUES bomb detection squad of Andhra Pradesh, has said that in the Mecca Masjid blasts, "a combination of RDX and TNT was used".

10) 226 witnesses examined by court: During the trial, a total of 226 witnesses were examined and as many as 411 documents were exhibited.

