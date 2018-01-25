Medical messiah to Gond artist: Many 'unsung heroes' in Padma Shri list

Keeping its promise of honouring "unsung heroes", the government today announced awards for personalities who served the poor, set up free schools and popularised tribal arts globally. Lakshmikutty, a tribal woman from Kerala, who prepares 500 herbal medicine from memory and help thousands of people especially in snake and insect bite cases, is among the awardees. She teaches at Folklore Academy and lives in a small hut made of palm leaves roof in tribal settlement in a forest. She is the only tribal woman from her area to attend school in the 1950s.

Arvind Gupta, an IIT Kanpur alumnus who inspired generations of students to learn science from thrash, has also been honoured

Gupta visited 3,000 schools in four decades, made 6,200 short films on toy-making in 18 languages and also hosted popular TV show in 1980s.

has also been awarded

Shyam is famous for depicting through Gond paintings, a tribal style of painting. Born in a poor tribal family, he worked as a labourer and electrician to support the family before becoming a painter.

His 'The Jungle Book' sold 30,000 copies and it was published in five foreign languages.

West Bengal's Sudhanshu Biswas, a 99-year-old freedom fighter who serves poor, runs school and orphanages and set up free school for poor, is also among the winners.

Dr. M R Rajagopal Kerala's medical messiah to terminally ill, M R Rajagopal, has also been honoured

Rajagopal has specialised in pain relief care for neo natal cases.

Since last year, the has been honouring "unsung heroes" with the Padma awards to recognise people who have dedicated their lives to working for the poor or have risen from deprived backgrounds to excel in their own fields.

Maharashtra's Murlikant Petkar, India's first para- Olympic gold medalist, who lost his arm in 1965 Indo-Pak war, is another winner

Tamil Nadu's Rajagopalan Vasudevan, who is known as plastic road-maker of India, developed a patented and innovative method to reuse plastic waste to construct roads, has also been given

Subhasini Mistry, a poor lady from rural West Bengal, who toiled 20 years as a housemaid and daily labourer to build a hospital for poor in the state, is another awardee.

Nonagenarian farm labourer Sulagatti Narasamma, who provides healthcare in the backward region without any medical facility, too was awarded

Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan, an acclaimed Tamil folk exponent, who has dedicated her life towards collection, documentation and preservation of Tamil folk and tribal music, has also been given

Another awardee is Yeshi Dhoden, monk of Tibetan herbal medicine working in remote areas of

Lentina Ao Thakkar, a Gandhian who has served for decades at a Gandhi Ashram in Nagaland; Romulus Whaitaker, a wildlife conservationist working in Andaman Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu; have also been named for the awards.

Rani and Abhya Bang, both doctors, who over 30 years transformed health care in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, will get

Maharashtra's Sampat Ramteke, a sickle cell torchbearer, and Nepal's Sanduk Ruit, an ophthalmologist who exports low-cost cataract surgery lenses to 30 countries, have been honoured

Lucknow's Urdu poet Anwar Jalalpuri, who translated over 700 Shlokas of Bhagwad Gita from Sanskrit to Urdu, will also be given

Karnataka's Ibrahim Sutar, a singer and icon of Hindu- Muslim unity; Bihar's Manas Bihari Verma, a former programme director of Tejas, India's first indigenous multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft; are the other names selected

Sitavva Joddati, who champions women development and empowerment, especially 'Devadasis' and Dalits; Nouf Marwaai, the first yoga instructor of Saudi Arabia who played an instrumental role in legalising yoga in that country, will be given

98-year-old V Nanammal, India's oldest yoga teacher, who still practices and teaches 100 students daily in Tamil Nadu, has been honoured