National anthem in film theaters: SC leaves it to the govt to frame policy

The on Monday asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing and singing of the anthem in public places including cinema halls.

A bench headed by said it was needless to say that the Centre will have full discretion in the matter.

The court said that while taking a decision, the government will not be influenced by the apex court's 2016 order wherein playing of the anthem in cinema halls was made mandatory.

Contrary to media reports, the suggested that Central Government can modify the interim order on anthem in movie theatres and that it will have full discretion in the matter.

The apex court said, "The discretion has to be exercised without being influenced by our interim order. We may further emphasize that the discretion may be utilized to regulate in an inclusive manner or as the Central Government feels fit."