Modi appoints former IB chief as interlocutor in Kashmir: Top developments

National anthem in film theaters: SC leaves it to the govt to frame policy

SC's interim order on playing the anthem continues; in the meanwhile government to decide whether to change policy or not

BS Web Team & IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to take a call on regulating the playing and singing of the national anthem in public places including cinema halls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said it was needless to say that the Centre will have full discretion in the matter.
The court said that while taking a decision, the government will not be influenced by the apex court's 2016 order wherein playing of the national anthem in cinema halls was made mandatory.

Contrary to media reports, the Supreme Court suggested that Central Government can modify the interim order on national anthem in movie theatres and that it will have full discretion in the matter.

The apex court said, "The discretion has to be exercised without being influenced by our interim order. We may further emphasize that the discretion may be utilized to regulate in an inclusive manner or as the Central Government feels fit."
First Published: Tue, October 24 2017. 09:39 IST

