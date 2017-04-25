TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

TN bandh: Shops, hotels down shutters, DMK's Stalin arrested
Business Standard

Naxal attack: Families of four slain jawans to get Rs 20 lakh each from TN

25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Sukma Naxal attack
Injured CRPF jawan being brought to Raipur for treatment on Monday following a Maoist attack at Burkapal near Chintagufa in Bastar

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to families of four slain CRPF personnel hailing from the state.

The four were among the 25 CRPF personnel killed in the Naxal attack in Chattisgarh on Monday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy condoled the death of M Padmanaban, N Senthil Kumar, N Thirumurugan and P Azhagupandi and expressed his sympathies with their families.

"I have directed providing a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the families," of the four deceased CRPF personnel, he said in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Naxal attack: Families of four slain jawans to get Rs 20 lakh each from TN

25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on Monday

25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Chattisgrah on Monday
Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to families of four slain CRPF personnel hailing from the state.

The four were among the 25 CRPF personnel killed in the Naxal attack in Chattisgarh on Monday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy condoled the death of M Padmanaban, N Senthil Kumar, N Thirumurugan and P Azhagupandi and expressed his sympathies with their families.

"I have directed providing a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the families," of the four deceased CRPF personnel, he said in a statement.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Naxal attack: Families of four slain jawans to get Rs 20 lakh each from TN

25 CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on Monday

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 20 lakh each to families of four slain CRPF personnel hailing from the state.

The four were among the 25 CRPF personnel killed in the Naxal attack in Chattisgarh on Monday.

Chief Minister K Palaniswamy condoled the death of M Padmanaban, N Senthil Kumar, N Thirumurugan and P Azhagupandi and expressed his sympathies with their families.

"I have directed providing a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the families," of the four deceased CRPF personnel, he said in a statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22