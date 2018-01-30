Nearly 200% hike! SC judges to now get Rs 250,000, CJI to get Rs 280,000

and judges have got a nearly two-fold salary hike with President Ram Nath Kovind giving nod to a bill passed by Parliament in this regard. The Chief Justice of India will now get a monthly salary of Rs 280,000, up from the present Rs 100,000. Similarly, judges of the and chief justices of high courts will draw a monthly salary of Rs 250,000, up from the current Rs 90,000, according to the Act notified by the law ministry. The judges of high courts, who get Rs 80,000 per month now, will get Rs 225,000 per month, the bill states. The salary hike, which is in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for officers of all-India services, will come into force retrospectively from January 1, 2016. The and Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Act, 2018 will also revise the rates of house rent allowance with effect from July 1, 2017, and the rates of sumptuary allowance with effect from September 22, 2017. In 2016, then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government seeking a hike in the salaries of and judges. As against the approved strength of 31, the on Tuesday has 25 judges.

The 24 high courts have an approved strength of 1,079, but 682 judges are handling work currently. The move will also benefit 2,500 retired judges. Now, the salary of judges will be at par with those of the bureaucrats following the implementation of the recommendations of the 7th pay panel.