Nirmal Singh resigns as J&K deputy CM ahead of Monday's Cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday, Deputy tonight tendered his resignation to pave the way for to take over the post in the led by

BJP's Sat Sharma, MLAs from Kathua and adjoining Sambha and Devinder Kumar Manyal are among the BJP faces who will be inducted into the as Cabinet ministers, officials said.

"I have resigned from the post to pave the way for a new deputy in the state," Singh told

The PDP will have Mohd Khalil Band, MLA from Pulwama, and Mohd Ashraf Mir, MLA from Sonwar, as Cabinet ministers, while the BJP will upgrade Sunil Sharma, at present for Transport, to the rank of a Cabinet minister, the officials said.

BJP MLA from Doda Shakti Raj will also be sworn in as tomorrow at the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended by senior BJP leaders, including general secretary and in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh, they said.

N N Vohra will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers at the at 12 noon.

The officials said the function is being held at the instead of the Raj Bhavan as the government has already shifted its base to summer capital as part of the bi-annual darbar move.

The saffron party had on April 17 asked all its nine ministers in the in the state to submit their resignations to enable bringing in new faces in the two-year-old government.

The party, however, had not forwarded the resignations to the

Two BJP ministers -- Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga -- who took part in a rally in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, had to resign from the government earlier this month.

The state can have a maximum of 25 ministers, including the chief minister, out of which 14 portfolios are with the PDP and the remaining with the BJP.