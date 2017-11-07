No exit poll results for HP, Gujarat elections before Dec 14 evening: EC

Exit poll for and assembly elections cannot be made public before December 14 evening, the Commission said today.



While the single-phase assembly in will be held on November 9, the first phase of polls in will take place on December 9. The second phase will be held on December 14.



But exit polls showing outcome of the polls cannot be shown till both the phases of polls are completed.A poll panel order citing said "conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner, whatsoever the result of any exit poll in connection with the current general elections to the legislative assemblies of and shall be prohibited" between 8 am of November 9 to 6 pm of December 14.It also said displaying any matter, including of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited 48 hours prior to the day.The existing allows the EC to ban opinion polls 48 hours prior to voting.In a separate statement, the commission said that TV channels, radio stations and cable networks should ensure that the contents of the programmes beamed by them 48 hours before the day "do not contain any material, including views/appeals by panelists/participants that may be construed as promoting/prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate or influencing/affecting the result of the