Padmaavat protests: DND toll booths damaged, barrier set ablaze in Noida

The protesters were from the Karni Sena, Rajput Uthan Samiti, Kshatriya Sabha among others, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Members of the Karni Sena and other Rajput organisations protesting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", damaged DND flyover toll plaza counters and set ablaze a barrier on Sunday. The DND being toll free, the counters were non- operational. Only their glass windows and computers were broken, SP, City, Arun Kumar Singh. The officer said that around a dozen protesters were detained and a case lodged after examining CCTV footage. The protesters were from the Karni Sena, Rajput Uthan Samiti, Kshatriya Sabha among others from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur and nearby areas, he said. The protesters had assembled at the Greater Noida Pari Chowk and started rally from Greater Noida end to Noida.

They were on bikes and cars. The police got information that they would go to a mall in Sector 18. Hence, roads leading to it were blocked, the SP said. The protesters then moved towards the DND Flyway and damaged toll booths, the officer said, adding that they fled the spot after the police reached.

First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 09:32 IST

