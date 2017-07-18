Pak media report on China attacking India is fake news: Chinese website

China's state-run media on Tuesday rejected as "fake" a Pakistani news report that claimed over 150 Indian soldiers were killed in Sikkim in a



"Chinese media outlets have carried out a series of investigations, claiming that the should not be taken seriously," People's Daily Online reported.



Chinese mainstream media outlets have denounced Pakistani media's "groundless" report, said the online edition of the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece.A 24-hour Pakistani news channel yesterday claimed that at least 158 Indian soldiers have been killed as fired rockets across the border on Indian border installations.last night dismissed the report as "utterly baseless, malicious and mischievous".According to the People's Daily, the in has denounced the authenticity of the report.Some Pakistani media outlets claim that the is based on unverified information from social media and the Internet.The state-run Global Times also published a report today, calling the Pakistani media report "groundless and fake."Chinese authorities have not yet responded to the report.and have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped road construction by Chinese soldiers on June 16.Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while claims it as part of its Donglang region.Of the 3,488-km-long India- border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.

