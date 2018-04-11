Parliament washout: PM Modi, Shah, BJP leaders to observe fast on Thursday

Prime Minister will observe a day-long fast on Thursday along with (BJP) members of (MPs) to protest the recent washout of the of Parliament, while party chief will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

While observing fast, will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said on Tuesday.

Addressing (BJP) members of (MPs) on Friday, Prime Minister had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in

The had tried to preempt the (BJP) event by announcing that its members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

All MPs will also observe fast on April 12 in their respective constituencies.

Shah will hold a 'dharna' (sit-in) in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubli.

The party will also observe the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, a social reformer from backward caste, on April 11 as Samta Divas (equality day).

On this day, Modi will address the MPs and interact with some of them, the sources said.

They also added that as directed by prime minister, the MPs will also organise events to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14.

The and its top brass have been underlining the party's commitment to the welfare of Dalits and works of the Modi government while highlighting Ambedkar's legacy at a time when opposition parties have accused the ruling party of being anti-Dalit.

PM Narendra Modi's fast a farce: Congress

The on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to observe a day-long fast on Thursday to protest the washout of the of was a "farce", adding that the PM should instead apologise to the youth, Dalits and other sections of the society, who were allegedly let down by his government.



communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also said the BJP-led central government should be blamed for the washout, despite enjoying an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha.



"This is a farce of a fast by the Modi government. The should apologise to the nation and hold a fast for disrupting for over 250 hours. The Lok Sabha, where the has a majority, functioned for only one per cent of its time and the Rajya Sabha functioned for six per cent of its time," he told reporters here.



Surjewala also alleged that the government had "disrespected" and "degenerated"



Holding the government responsible for the CBSE papers leak and the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the spokesperson said the prime minister should "hold a fast to apologise to the country for the 13 banking scams, where people like chhota Modi that is Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi ran away with over Rs 61,000 crore".



He added that the should also apologise to the country for not revealing the details of the Rafale deal and thereby, compromising on issues of security.



The Congress' reaction came after the announced that the prime minister would observe a day-long fast on Thursday, along with the party MPs, to protest the recent washout of the of Parliament, while party chief would hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day.

