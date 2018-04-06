PNB scam and 20:80 gold scheme: CBI quizzes H R Khan, ex-dy governor of RBI

-
The CBI today questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said today.
He was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.
The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 130-billion PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had yesterday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.
