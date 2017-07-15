Ragging-free colleges: DU to set up control rooms in North and South campus

With the academic year about to begin, the University takes a slew of measures to ensure ragging-free and disciplined campus.



In its proctorial meeting with officials of the DTC, Metro and the police held today, decisions to make the campuses women-friendly were also taken.



The university will set up two control rooms in North and South campus from July 20 to August 2 for easing the induction process of the freshers.The police will deploy police personnel in plain clothes in the varsity premises to curb or eve- teasing incidents, according to a release issued by the university.All colleges will get police picket points with a special assistance to colleges. Besides, all eating joints on the campus will be under extra vigil."The Metro has been requested to make announcements in trains and stations about the varsity being intolerant towards ragging," the release said.Defacing of walls with graffiti and sensitive posters, unauthorised entry of outsiders to hostels have been prohibited, according to the release.Sensitive areas in the campus have been put under electronic surveillance as a measure to curb and maintain discipline.can be reported to on anti- helpline 1800 180 5522 or the North Campus control room (27667221) or on South Campus number 24119832.

