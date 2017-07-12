Salman to compensate distributors Rs 55 cr as Tubelight fails at box office

-
In a rarity, Salman Khan-starrer 'Tubelight' did not fare well at the Box-Office, due to which the distributors suffered huge losses.
Recently, there were reports that several producers and distributors were demanding refund from Salman.
According to trade analyst Komal Nahta, the 'Sultan' star has now agreed to pay the distributors.
He took to Twitter and shared the news via a tweet, in which he wrote, "SalmanKhan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That's being human!"
SalmanKhan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That's being human!— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 10, 2017
Reportedly, Salman Khan has agreed to pay Rs 55 crore to the distributors.
The movie has grossed Rs 114.50 crore nett on the Indian Box-Office till now.
Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
