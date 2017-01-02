SC sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI President

"This was a logical consequence because so long as order of the passed on July 18 stands, the was borne to follow it and being at the helm of affairs if they were not able to implement, these consequences were bound to follow and this is what has happened," Justice Lodha said.

"It is victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish. Administrator come and go but it is for the benefit of the game & the game will flourish," Justice Lodha added.

The court said that no one above 70 years, unsound mind, ministers, government servants, convicted persons and those holding post for cumulative term of 9 years can be office bearer.