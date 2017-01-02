SC sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI President

In a major ruling, the Supreme Court
on Monday sacked Anurag Thakur
from the post of Board of Control for Cricket in India President.
Ajay Shirke was also removed from the post of BCCI
secretary.
The apex court said the BCCI
and state board officials failed to implement its order to bring transparency and accountability in the cricket body.
The court also issued contempt notice to Thakur.
The court said that no one above 70 years, unsound mind, ministers, government servants, convicted persons and those holding post for cumulative term of 9 years can be office bearer.
"This was a logical consequence because so long as order of the Supreme Court
passed on July 18 stands, the BCCI
was borne to follow it and being at the helm of affairs if they were not able to implement, these consequences were bound to follow and this is what has happened," Justice Lodha said.
"It is victory for the game of cricket and it will flourish. Administrator come and go but it is for the benefit of the game & the game will flourish," Justice Lodha added.
The next date of hearing is fixed on January 19.
It added that committee of administrator will look after the affairs of the BCCI. The court has requested senior advocate Fali Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam to assist in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as members of committee of administrators
Meanwhile, senior-most Vice President of BCCI
will act as President and Joint Secretary will act as Secretary, the court said.
All office bearers of BCCI
and state associations have to give an undertaking to abide by the recommendations of Lodha Committee. Those who refuse to abide by recommendations of Lodha panel
shall demit office forthwith, the court added.
The court said as per July 18, 2016 order, these (Thakur and Shirke) two officials did not comply with its order and thereby have been removed.
The court also asked "why prosecution should not be initiated against him"?, also sought a reply from him (Anurag Thakur) in this regard.
The apex court pronounced the crucial order regarding Justice (Retired) RM Lodha-led committee's recommendations and the BCCI's constant reluctance to accept them.
On December 15, the top court had observed Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations.
The three-member apex court-bench, headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur, had also asked the country's cricket board to suggest if there is any name for post of administrator and also granted them one-week time for the same.
Meanwhile, the top court also reserved order on replacing BCCI
top brass with a panel of administrators.
On October 1, the board had accepted many of the "significant recommendations" of the Lodha Committee, but excluded the important ones which have been a bone of contention between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.
The recommendations, which have still not been accepted by the 30-member committee, include one-state one-vote, age limit of 70 years, cooling-off period of three years which included the tenure of the administrators, continue with the five-selectors and retaining the powers of the president and secretary as per the earlier constitution of the board.
