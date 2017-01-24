SpiceJet plane diverted to Mumbai due to low fuel, says Digvijay Singh

A Goa-bound SpiceJet
plane from here, which had Digvijay Singh
among the passengers, was diverted to Mumbai
inviting sharp reactions from the senior Congress
leader who alleged the flight was "low on fuel" and he would think twice before taking the airline in future.
However, the airline denied the Congress
leader's allegation of inadequate fuel in the aircraft and said the flight was diverted to Mumbai
only due to congestion at the Goa
airport runway.
"Spice Jet SG 141 Delhi
to Goa
diverted to Mumbai
for lack of fuel because of air traffic congestion in Goa. Heard for the first time(sic)," Singh said in a tweet.
"Would think twice to take Spice Jet next time!" he said in another tweet.
SpiceJet
flight SG-141 Delhi-Goa
was diverted to Mumbai
due to air traffic congestion in Goa, the airline's Spokesperson Tushar Srivastava said in a statement.
"The flight had adequate holding fuel and held overhead Goa
airport for some time before being diverted to Mumbai," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU