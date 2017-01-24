SpiceJet plane diverted to Mumbai due to low fuel, says Digvijay Singh

A Goa-bound plane from here, which had among the passengers, was diverted to inviting sharp reactions from the senior leader who alleged the flight was "low on fuel" and he would think twice before taking the airline in future.

However, the airline denied the leader's allegation of inadequate fuel in the aircraft and said the flight was diverted to only due to congestion at the airport runway.

"Spice Jet SG 141 to diverted to for lack of fuel because of air traffic congestion in Goa. Heard for the first time(sic)," Singh said in a tweet.

"Would think twice to take Spice Jet next time!" he said in another tweet.

flight SG-141 Delhi- was diverted to due to air traffic congestion in Goa, the airline's Spokesperson Tushar Srivastava said in a statement.

"The flight had adequate holding fuel and held overhead airport for some time before being diverted to Mumbai," he said.