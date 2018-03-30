Spotlight back on boxers as effort is being made to revive boxing in India

It’s hard to miss the excitement in 17-year-old Jyoti Gulia’s voice. The young boxer from Haryana’s Rohtak district has just won a series of medals for the country in her weight category. Gulia has been competing for the past five years but just the last one year, she says, has seen dramatic changes.

She trained for two weeks in Kazakhstan prior to a tournament in Serbia, where she won a gold medal. After that she went to Istanbul for a competition, where she won a bronze medal. Later in the year, she participated in the World Youth Championship at Guwahati and won a ...