The embalming process of the Bollywood's actor Sridevi's body has been completed and is being taken to Dubai airport, according to UAE media. Politician Amar Singh said the body will reach India by tonight and the last rites will be performed on Wednesday afternoon, ANI reported. Earlier in the day, Dubai Police handed over the letters for the release of the mortal remains of the actress to the Indian consulate and her family members after which the embalming process started. The Dubai Prosecutor's office on Tuesday said the probe into the sudden death of the Bollywood icon, who died after drowning in a hotel bathtub, has been completed and closed. Meanwhile, her stepson Arjun Kapoor landed in Dubai on Tuesday to help his father Boney Kapoor wrap up the formalities and take the body back to Mumbai. "Arjun has gone to Dubai this morning to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey," said an official statement from the family in Mumbai. Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri assured that the Indian embassy was trying hard to send Sridevi's body to India at the earliest. "Our embassy and consulate are working closely with local authorities to expedite the return of Sridevi's mortal remains and also keeping Kapoor family apprised. It is our endeavour to send mortal remains of to India at the earliest, " Suri told ANI. Sridevi's death took a new twist on Monday as her autopsy report revealed that she died due to accidental drowning and not cardiac arrest as reported earlier. The autopsy report has also revealed that there were traces of alcohol in her blood. ALSO READ: Sridevi died due to 'accidental drowning' in bathtub: Top 10 developments There have been conflicting reports on the questioning of Boney Kapoor. According to several media reports, Boney Kapoor was summoned by the Dubai police for questioning. However, Dubai-based Khaleej Times reported that Kapoor was not summoned by the police. Kapoor was questioned only at the time of the discovery of Sridevi's body at the hotel room, the report further said. Here are the top 10 developments since the death of the legendary actor: 1. Sridevi's body on the way to Dubai airport: The actor's body is being taken to Dubai airport after the completion of the embalming process. Dubai Police earlier has handed over the letters for the release of Sridevi's mortal remains to the Indian consulate and her family members, news agencies reported, citing information from the Khaleej Times. Embalming of #Sridevi's mortal remains has been completed, being taken to Dubai Airport. : UAE media. pic.twitter.com/3UUEimWuAo — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018 According to news agency ANI, politician Amar Singh said the body will reach Mumbai by Tuesday night and the funeral will be done on Wednesday afternoon. Now that the Dubai Public Prosecution has completed all the formalities, I request my friends in media and my friend Subramanian Swamy to please stop making false allegations. #Sridevi Ji's body will arrive tonight & her last rites will be performed tomorrow afternoon: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/W1plyn4BDd — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018 2. Dubai Police completes probe: A probe into the sudden death of veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi, who died after drowning in a hotel bathtub, has been completed and the case closed, the Dubai Prosecutors office announced on Tuesday, news agency IANS reported. The mortal remains of the 54-year-old have been handed over to her bereaved family, it added. Dubai Public Prosecution has approved release of Indian actress Sridevi's body to her family after completion of a comprehensive investigation into circumstances of her death. The case has now been closed: Dubai Media Office #Sridevi — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018 3. Arjun Kapoor in Dubai: Sridevi's family released a statement on Tuesday stating that the actor's stepson had gone to Mumbai to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities were being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey. ALSO READ: Sridevi, the diva who set a million hearts afire, broke them when she died 4. Police record Boney Kapoor's statement: Police recorded the statement of Sridevi's husband and noted film producer Boney Kapoor, the Gulf News reported on late Monday night. According to media reports, Kapoor was summoned by the Dubai police to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. However, a Khaleej Times report denies that Kapoor was summoned by the Dubai police. The report says the police had a conversation with Kapoor when Sridevi's body was discovered at the hotel room on the night of death. Citing sources in the Dubai police, the report further says that Kapoor was not called by the police for any further interrogation.

5. Sridevi's body remains in Dubai: Sridevi's body was expected to reach India on Monday but it didn't due to pending paperwork. " Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes," India's Ambassador to UAE, Navdeep Suri said. He further said that the Indian embassy was trying hard to send her mortal remains to India at the earliest.

ALSO READ: Sridevi: From Chandni to Hawa Hawai, five of her best performances Dubai police sources, told the Times of India that clearance for the body to be taken to India would be given only after questioning has been completed on Tuesday.

6. Autopsy report: The forensic report by UAE's health ministry on Monday revealed that the cause of the actress' death was 'accidental drowning'. According to UAE's Gulf News, was under the influence of alcohol in her hotel room when she lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned. She was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.

7. Celebs at Anil Kapoor's house: Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, were spotted outside Anil Kapoor's residence. South Indian superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were also among the visitors at Anil Kapoor's residence.

Following revelation of forensic reports, several media outlets took to pondering over the report. Some even went to the extent of character-shaming the actor for allegedly indulging in alcohol.

9. Fans wait outside Sridevi's residence: The superstar's fans have been waiting outside her residence since Sunday to catch the last glimpse of her. As seen in the images posted by ANI on Monday, people in large numbers were standing outside the actress' Mumbai residence.

10. Mortal remains to arrive in Anil Ambani's aircraft: Anil Ambani's 13-seater private jet is in Dubai since Sunday to bring back the Bollywood actor's body. "It is expected to return with the body and the immediate bereaved family members late tonight," a source earlier told IANS.