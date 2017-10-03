Srinagar Airport shut after terrorists attack BSF Camp, injure 3 jawans

-
ALSO READ3 soldiers, 2 terrorists killed in suicide attack on army camp in Kupwara Infiltration bid foiled, 3 terrorists gunned down in J&K's Tangdhar Young Kashmiri Lieutenant killed by terrorists; army promises retribution Pakistan's plans foiled, says Army after killing 13 terrorists in 96 hours Indian Army neutralises 2 terrorists in Uri sector of Jammu & Kashmir
-
Militants on Tuesday attacked a BSF camp near the high security Srinagar International airport here and injured three jawans after a gunfire erupted, officials said.
"Three personnel have been injured. Firing is ongoing," BSF officials said.
Srinagar airport has been shut after the attack.
The ultras targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said.
He said the attack took place at 4.00 am and exchange of firing was going on between the militants and security forces.
The terrorists are holed up inside the building campus of the 182nd Battalion camp, according to BSF officials.
No casualties have been reported so far from the encounter site, which is located in one of the most fortified areas of Kashmir.
Besides the only civilian airport, the technical airport used by Armed Forces and VIPs is also in the vicinity.
The area also houses training centres of the BSF and CRPF.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU