Srinagar Airport shut after terrorists attack BSF Camp, injure 3 jawans

Militants on Tuesday attacked a near the high security Srinagar International airport here and injured three jawans after a gunfire erupted, officials said.



"Three personnel have been injured. Firing is ongoing," BSF officials said.



has been shut after the attack.The ultras targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said.He said the attack took place at 4.00 am and exchange of firing was going on between the militants and security forces.The are holed up inside the building campus of the 182nd Battalion camp, according to BSF officials.No casualties have been reported so far from the encounter site, which is located in one of the most fortified areas of Kashmir.Besides the only civilian airport, the technical airport used by Armed Forces and VIPs is also in the vicinity.The area also houses training centres of the BSF and CRPF.

