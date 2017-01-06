Supreme Court proposes to cancel Aircel's 2G license

-
The Supreme Court on Friday proposed to cancel the 2G license granted to Aircel if Maxis owner Anantha Krishnan, who bought the majority shares of Aircel, and its Director Ralph Marshal do not present themselves before it.
A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar also restrained the transfer of 2G spectrum originally granted to Aircel to any other entity.
More details are awaited.
