This monsoon, don't ignore your feet! Here's how this weather can harm you

is the season of romance, fun, greenery and scenic beauty. Walking on filthy pavements, water logged streets, moist cool atmosphere and dampness leads to sticky footwear, heavy sweating feet, bacterial and fungal infections like ring worm, itching and redness.

Your bear the real brunt of and for this reason they need special care. You can avoid foot and toe infections during this season by taking some extra care, says beauty expert Shahnaz Husain.

The main problem during the monsoons is high humidity and sweat. The are among the areas where germs accumulate and odour forms.

The waste matter, which is secreted with sweat, has to be removed by daily washing to eliminate odour and feel fresh and clean. Therefore, pay special attention to your while bathing.

After washing them well, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder. If you wear closed shoes, talcum powder can be sprinkled inside the shoes.

However, in the hot season, slippers and open sandals are best, as they allow maximum ventilation and help the perspiration evaporate. But, open footwear also attracts dirt and therefore, foot hygiene becomes all the more important. After a hot day, soak your in cold water, to which some salt has been added.

A foot problem called 'Athlete's Foot' develops more easily during hot and humid weather because it thrives on soggy skin. If neglected, it can become a stubborn problem, with an itchy condition.

Athlete's foot starts as a fungus infection. So, if there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, with some itching, consult a dermatologist without delay.

Anti-fungal preparations are effective in dealing with the problem in the initial stages. However, excessive moisture, caused by excessive sweating, tight shoes and humid weather can lead to bacterial activity and this worsens the condition.

Avoid socks and wear open shoes, use talcum powder and keep the as dry as possible. If socks are a must, wear cotton ones. In fact, during the hot and humid season, the should be exposed to the air as much as possible, stresses Shahnaz Husain.

Here are some home remedies for foot care:

-Foot Soak: In one-fourth bucket of warm water, add half cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon, or orange essential oil (if you cannot get essential oil, use half cup of lemon or orange juice). If your tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. It helps to deal with bad odour. Soak the for 10 to 15 minutes.

-Foot Lotion: Mix together three tablespoons of rose water, two tablespoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on and leave on for half an hour.

-Foot Care for Dryness: In one-fourth bucket cold water, put two tablespoons honey, one tablespoon herbal shampoo, one tablespoon almond oil. Soak in it for 20 minutes.

-Cooling foot bath: Add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak in it. This method cools, cleans and removes odour.

-Cooling Massage Oil: Take 100 ml olive oil and add two drops eucalyptus oil, two drops rosemary oil and three drops khus, or rose oil. Mix together and keep in airtight glass jar. Use a little of this for foot massage. It cools and protects the skin and keeps it healthy.

