'Thoughtless and barbaric': Rahul Gandhi on Kerala calf butchering incident

Vice-President on Sunday condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth members in Kerala to protest against the government's move to ban the sale of cows for slaughter.

Terming the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", he said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.





An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Kerala Police on Sunday booked some Youth activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.