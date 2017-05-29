TRENDING ON BS
Modi govt's new restrictions on cattle slaughter will hurt farmers the most
Business Standard

'Thoughtless and barbaric': Rahul Gandhi on Kerala calf butchering incident

An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth Congress workers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth Congress members in Kerala to protest against the government's move to ban the sale of cows for slaughter.

Terming the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", he said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.

"What happened in Kerala yesterday (Saturday) is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident," he tweeted.


An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Kerala Police on Sunday booked some Youth Congress activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.

