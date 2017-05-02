Time has come to smash Pak's head: VHP on mutilation of 2 Indian soldiers

They have urged govt to give free hand to Indian soldiers after mutilation of its jawans

Time has come to "smash the head" of Pakistan, the on Monday said as it announced a nation-wide protest by its youth wing against mutilation of two Indian soldiers and anti- activities in Kashmir.



Demanding stern action against the stone-pelters in Kashmir, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson said "These stone-pelters and those who are backing them should be dealt with in the same way as those who attack the army."



Urging the to give free hand to Indian soldiers after mutilation of its two jawans, he said that its high time when should take a decisive action against



"Time has come to smash the head of Pakistan, otherwise such incidents will continue to happen," Bansal said.



He also informed that will hold demonstrations across the country tomorrow to protest against the mutilation of Indian soldiers and continued attacks against the security personnel in the valley.

