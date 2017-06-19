Top five goverment jobs with attractive salaries and incentives

In the 60s and 70s, having a job added stars to the prestige of an family. It was a phenomenal aspect of one’s personal life. That one Offer Letter from a organization made solved all the problems of the family including marriage which highly hinged upon it. Then, the entry of foreign companies into the country in the 90s due to the LPG model adopted by the under the finance ministry of Dr. Manmohan Singh, followed by the rise of IT sector dishing out lucrative in the 2000s overshadowed the presence of



However, sensing the impact of geo-political developments of countries at a global level on their and professional undertakings such the government’s impact on the IT sector, the youth have realized the value of in recent times.



The 6th and have cemented their aspirations to pursue that offer the matchless perks and prestige. The had brought about a steep revision in salary packages and other perks bringing them up to the level of most private sector



Let us leaf through the highest paying in These offer perks that are too attractive to grab. Getting such a job will set you free from all financial constraints in your life.



Administrative Service: are prestigious in every respect. An officer enjoys a good amount of salary, perks and very good reputation in the community. It is an pan- service and the candidate can take coveted positions in Central Government, State and even certain posts in the Units. Minimum salary offered to the Officer (Cabinet Secretary Grade) is 2, 50,000 a month. Perks & Incentives: Accommodation, Vehicle, Transportation, Study Abroad, Lifetime Pension after and Job Security



Unit: The best part about such as Coal Limited and Oil Corporation is that they generate steady revenues that are shared as dividends among shareholders and as salaries among its employees. Coal Limited (CIL) offers its employees nearly 10 lakhs per year. Oil Corporation (IOC) gives the employees 8-9 lakhs per year. Employees are given residential accommodation along with medical and other entitled benefits.



Defence: Someone who is working as an Coast Guard (ICG) like an Navy receive a salary package and perks that go beyond expectations of an average working in a Following is the pay structure in the service.



Coast Guard Officer Pay Structure Pay

Director General Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 12000/-

Inspector General Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 10000/-

Deputy Inspector General Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8900/-

Commandant Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8700/-

Commandant (Junior Grade) Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 7600/-

Deputy Commandant Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 6600/-

Assistant Commandant Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 5400/-

Govt. Bank Jobs: Having a well-paying bank job means being settled in life at all levels. Although with more money come more responsibilities, in banks are most sough-after. State Bank of is considered to be the top banking institution after the central bank RBI and before other reputed govt. banks. An SBI Bank Manager on an average annually earns Rs. 240,632 – Rs. 1,006,655. An SBI at clerical level annually receives Rs 138,808 – Rs 375,517. You can check the salary of any SBI associated here.



Along with salary, you get all bank holidays, half-days or weekends off, PF, Gratuity, Pensions and loans at lowest possible interest.



Jobs: There are difficult parameters criteria set for eligibility in securing at recognized colleges and universities. One has to take the or National Eligibility Test. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the for determining the eligibility of nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in universities and colleges. A typical of teacher’s salary is 40,777 a month. (Rs. 19,000 - Rs.90, 000). The best part in job is vacation. You can enjoy summer vacation to your heart’s content.

If you land a job in one of these sectors, consider yourself luckiest as you will have job security, lots of perks, flexibility and above all prestige in your community.