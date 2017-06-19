Top five goverment jobs with attractive salaries and incentives

In the 60s and 70s, having a government
job added stars to the prestige of an Indian
family. It was a phenomenal aspect of one’s personal life. That one Offer Letter from a government
organization made solved all the problems of the family including marriage which highly hinged upon it. Then, the entry of foreign companies into the country in the 90s due to the LPG model adopted by the Government
under the finance ministry of Dr. Manmohan Singh, followed by the rise of IT sector dishing out lucrative jobs
in the 2000s overshadowed the presence of government jobs.
However, sensing the impact of geo-political developments of countries at a global level on their jobs
and professional undertakings such the Trump
government’s impact on the Indian
IT sector, the youth have realized the value of government jobs
in recent times.
The 6th and 7th Pay commission
have cemented their aspirations to pursue government jobs
that offer the matchless perks and prestige. The 7th Pay commission
had brought about a steep revision in salary packages and other perks bringing them up to the level of most private sector jobs.
Let us leaf through the highest paying government jobs
in India.
These jobs
offer perks that are too attractive to grab. Getting such a job will set you free from all financial constraints in your life.
Indian Administrative Service: IAS jobs
are prestigious in every respect. An IAS
officer enjoys a good amount of salary, perks and very good reputation in the community. It is an pan-India
service and the candidate can take coveted positions in Central Government, State Government
and even certain posts in the Public Sector
Units. Minimum salary offered to the IAS
Officer (Cabinet Secretary Grade) is 2, 50,000 a month. Perks & Incentives: Accommodation, Vehicle, Government
Transportation, Study Abroad, Lifetime Pension after retirement
and Job Security
Public Sector Unit:
The best part about PSUs
such as Coal Indian
Limited and India
Oil Corporation is that they generate steady revenues that are shared as dividends among shareholders and as salaries among its employees. Coal India
Limited (CIL) offers its employees nearly 10 lakhs per year. Indian
Oil Corporation (IOC) gives the employees 8-9 lakhs per year. Employees are given residential accommodation along with medical and other government
entitled benefits.
Defence:
Someone who is working as an Indian
Coast Guard (ICG) like an Indian
Navy receive a salary package and perks that go beyond expectations of an average Indian employee
working in a private company.
Following is the pay structure in the ICG
service.
Indian Coast Guard Officer Pay Structure Pay
Director General Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 12000/-
Inspector General Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 10000/-
Deputy Inspector General Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8900/-
Commandant Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8700/-
Commandant (Junior Grade) Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 7600/-
Deputy Commandant Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 6600/-
Assistant Commandant Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 5400/-
Govt. Bank Jobs:
Having a well-paying government
bank job means being settled in life at all levels. Although with more money come more responsibilities, jobs
in government
banks are most sough-after. State Bank of India
is considered to be the top government
banking institution after the central bank RBI and before other reputed govt. banks. An SBI Bank Manager on an average annually earns Rs. 240,632 – Rs. 1,006,655. An SBI employee
at clerical level annually receives Rs 138,808 – Rs 375,517. You can check the salary of any SBI associated here.
Along with salary, you get all bank holidays, half-days or weekends off, PF, Gratuity, Retirement
Pensions and loans at lowest possible interest.
Teaching Jobs:
There are difficult parameters criteria set for eligibility in securing teaching jobs
at government
recognized colleges and universities. One has to take the NET
or National Eligibility Test. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the NET
for determining the eligibility of Indian
nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian
universities and colleges. A typical Government
of India
teacher’s salary is 40,777 a month. (Rs. 19,000 - Rs.90, 000). The best part in teaching
job is vacation. You can enjoy summer vacation to your heart’s content.
If you land a job in one of these sectors, consider yourself luckiest as you will have job security, lots of perks, flexibility and above all prestige in your community.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU