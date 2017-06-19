TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Education

Sanitation workers clean our cities, but they are denied even minimum wage
Business Standard

Top five goverment jobs with attractive salaries and incentives

Here's a complete overview of highest paying government jobs in India

Sagar Mavani 

Representative image
Representative image

In the 60s and 70s, having a government job added stars to the prestige of an Indian family. It was a phenomenal aspect of one’s personal life. That one Offer Letter from a government organization made solved all the problems of the family including marriage which highly hinged upon it. Then, the entry of foreign companies into the country in the 90s due to the LPG model adopted by the Government under the finance ministry of Dr. Manmohan Singh, followed by the rise of IT sector dishing out lucrative jobs in the 2000s overshadowed the presence of government jobs.
 
However, sensing the impact of geo-political developments of countries at a global level on their jobs and professional undertakings such the Trump government’s impact on the Indian IT sector, the youth have realized the value of government jobs in recent times.  

The 6th and 7th Pay commission have cemented their aspirations to pursue government jobs that offer the matchless perks and prestige. The 7th Pay commission had brought about a steep revision in salary packages and other perks bringing them up to the level of most private sector jobs.
 
Let us leaf through the highest paying government jobs in India. These jobs offer perks that are too attractive to grab. Getting such a job will set you free from all financial constraints in your life. 
 
Indian Administrative Service:  IAS jobs are prestigious in every respect. An IAS officer enjoys a good amount of salary, perks and very good reputation in the community.  It is an pan-India service and the candidate can take coveted positions in Central Government, State Government and even certain posts in the Public Sector Units. Minimum salary offered to the IAS Officer (Cabinet Secretary Grade) is 2, 50,000 a month. Perks & Incentives: Accommodation, Vehicle, Government Transportation, Study Abroad, Lifetime Pension after retirement and Job Security
 
Public Sector Unit: The best part about PSUs such as Coal Indian Limited and India Oil Corporation is that they generate steady revenues that are shared as dividends among shareholders and  as salaries among its employees.  Coal India Limited (CIL) offers its employees nearly 10 lakhs per year. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gives the employees 8-9 lakhs per year. Employees are given residential accommodation along with medical and other government entitled benefits.
 
Defence:  Someone who is working as an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) like an Indian Navy receive a salary package and perks that go beyond expectations of an average Indian employee working in a private company.  Following is the pay structure in the ICG service.
 
Indian Coast Guard Officer Pay Structure   Pay
Director General                                                   Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 12000/-
Inspector General                                                 Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 10000/-
Deputy Inspector General                                   Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8900/-
Commandant                                                         Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8700/-
Commandant (Junior Grade)                              Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 7600/-
Deputy Commandant                                           Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 6600/-
Assistant Commandant                                        Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 5400/-

Govt. Bank Jobs:  Having a well-paying government bank job means being settled in life at all levels. Although with more money come more responsibilities, jobs in government banks are most sough-after. State Bank of India is considered to be the top government banking institution after the central bank RBI and before other reputed govt. banks. An SBI Bank Manager on an average annually earns Rs. 240,632 – Rs. 1,006,655. An SBI employee at clerical level annually receives Rs 138,808 – Rs 375,517. You can check the salary of any SBI associated here.

Along with salary, you get all bank holidays, half-days or weekends off, PF, Gratuity, Retirement Pensions and loans at lowest possible interest.
 
Teaching Jobs:  There are difficult parameters criteria set for eligibility in securing teaching jobs at government recognized colleges and universities. One has to take the NET or National Eligibility Test. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the NET for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges. A typical Government of India teacher’s salary is 40,777 a month. (Rs. 19,000 - Rs.90, 000). The best part in teaching job is vacation. You can enjoy summer vacation to your heart’s content.

If you land a job in one of these sectors, consider yourself luckiest as you will have job security, lots of perks, flexibility and above all prestige in your community.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top five goverment jobs with attractive salaries and incentives

Here's a complete overview of highest paying government jobs in India

Here's a complete overview of highest paying government jobs in India
In the 60s and 70s, having a government job added stars to the prestige of an Indian family. It was a phenomenal aspect of one’s personal life. That one Offer Letter from a government organization made solved all the problems of the family including marriage which highly hinged upon it. Then, the entry of foreign companies into the country in the 90s due to the LPG model adopted by the Government under the finance ministry of Dr. Manmohan Singh, followed by the rise of IT sector dishing out lucrative jobs in the 2000s overshadowed the presence of government jobs.
 
However, sensing the impact of geo-political developments of countries at a global level on their jobs and professional undertakings such the Trump government’s impact on the Indian IT sector, the youth have realized the value of government jobs in recent times.  

The 6th and 7th Pay commission have cemented their aspirations to pursue government jobs that offer the matchless perks and prestige. The 7th Pay commission had brought about a steep revision in salary packages and other perks bringing them up to the level of most private sector jobs.
 
Let us leaf through the highest paying government jobs in India. These jobs offer perks that are too attractive to grab. Getting such a job will set you free from all financial constraints in your life. 
 
Indian Administrative Service:  IAS jobs are prestigious in every respect. An IAS officer enjoys a good amount of salary, perks and very good reputation in the community.  It is an pan-India service and the candidate can take coveted positions in Central Government, State Government and even certain posts in the Public Sector Units. Minimum salary offered to the IAS Officer (Cabinet Secretary Grade) is 2, 50,000 a month. Perks & Incentives: Accommodation, Vehicle, Government Transportation, Study Abroad, Lifetime Pension after retirement and Job Security
 
Public Sector Unit: The best part about PSUs such as Coal Indian Limited and India Oil Corporation is that they generate steady revenues that are shared as dividends among shareholders and  as salaries among its employees.  Coal India Limited (CIL) offers its employees nearly 10 lakhs per year. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gives the employees 8-9 lakhs per year. Employees are given residential accommodation along with medical and other government entitled benefits.
 
Defence:  Someone who is working as an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) like an Indian Navy receive a salary package and perks that go beyond expectations of an average Indian employee working in a private company.  Following is the pay structure in the ICG service.
 
Indian Coast Guard Officer Pay Structure   Pay
Director General                                                   Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 12000/-
Inspector General                                                 Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 10000/-
Deputy Inspector General                                   Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8900/-
Commandant                                                         Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8700/-
Commandant (Junior Grade)                              Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 7600/-
Deputy Commandant                                           Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 6600/-
Assistant Commandant                                        Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 5400/-

Govt. Bank Jobs:  Having a well-paying government bank job means being settled in life at all levels. Although with more money come more responsibilities, jobs in government banks are most sough-after. State Bank of India is considered to be the top government banking institution after the central bank RBI and before other reputed govt. banks. An SBI Bank Manager on an average annually earns Rs. 240,632 – Rs. 1,006,655. An SBI employee at clerical level annually receives Rs 138,808 – Rs 375,517. You can check the salary of any SBI associated here.

Along with salary, you get all bank holidays, half-days or weekends off, PF, Gratuity, Retirement Pensions and loans at lowest possible interest.
 
Teaching Jobs:  There are difficult parameters criteria set for eligibility in securing teaching jobs at government recognized colleges and universities. One has to take the NET or National Eligibility Test. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the NET for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges. A typical Government of India teacher’s salary is 40,777 a month. (Rs. 19,000 - Rs.90, 000). The best part in teaching job is vacation. You can enjoy summer vacation to your heart’s content.

If you land a job in one of these sectors, consider yourself luckiest as you will have job security, lots of perks, flexibility and above all prestige in your community.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top five goverment jobs with attractive salaries and incentives

Here's a complete overview of highest paying government jobs in India

In the 60s and 70s, having a government job added stars to the prestige of an Indian family. It was a phenomenal aspect of one’s personal life. That one Offer Letter from a government organization made solved all the problems of the family including marriage which highly hinged upon it. Then, the entry of foreign companies into the country in the 90s due to the LPG model adopted by the Government under the finance ministry of Dr. Manmohan Singh, followed by the rise of IT sector dishing out lucrative jobs in the 2000s overshadowed the presence of government jobs.
 
However, sensing the impact of geo-political developments of countries at a global level on their jobs and professional undertakings such the Trump government’s impact on the Indian IT sector, the youth have realized the value of government jobs in recent times.  

The 6th and 7th Pay commission have cemented their aspirations to pursue government jobs that offer the matchless perks and prestige. The 7th Pay commission had brought about a steep revision in salary packages and other perks bringing them up to the level of most private sector jobs.
 
Let us leaf through the highest paying government jobs in India. These jobs offer perks that are too attractive to grab. Getting such a job will set you free from all financial constraints in your life. 
 
Indian Administrative Service:  IAS jobs are prestigious in every respect. An IAS officer enjoys a good amount of salary, perks and very good reputation in the community.  It is an pan-India service and the candidate can take coveted positions in Central Government, State Government and even certain posts in the Public Sector Units. Minimum salary offered to the IAS Officer (Cabinet Secretary Grade) is 2, 50,000 a month. Perks & Incentives: Accommodation, Vehicle, Government Transportation, Study Abroad, Lifetime Pension after retirement and Job Security
 
Public Sector Unit: The best part about PSUs such as Coal Indian Limited and India Oil Corporation is that they generate steady revenues that are shared as dividends among shareholders and  as salaries among its employees.  Coal India Limited (CIL) offers its employees nearly 10 lakhs per year. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gives the employees 8-9 lakhs per year. Employees are given residential accommodation along with medical and other government entitled benefits.
 
Defence:  Someone who is working as an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) like an Indian Navy receive a salary package and perks that go beyond expectations of an average Indian employee working in a private company.  Following is the pay structure in the ICG service.
 
Indian Coast Guard Officer Pay Structure   Pay
Director General                                                   Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 12000/-
Inspector General                                                 Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 10000/-
Deputy Inspector General                                   Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8900/-
Commandant                                                         Rs. 37400-67000 with Grade Pay Rs 8700/-
Commandant (Junior Grade)                              Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 7600/-
Deputy Commandant                                           Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 6600/-
Assistant Commandant                                        Rs. 15600-39100 with Grade Pay Rs 5400/-

Govt. Bank Jobs:  Having a well-paying government bank job means being settled in life at all levels. Although with more money come more responsibilities, jobs in government banks are most sough-after. State Bank of India is considered to be the top government banking institution after the central bank RBI and before other reputed govt. banks. An SBI Bank Manager on an average annually earns Rs. 240,632 – Rs. 1,006,655. An SBI employee at clerical level annually receives Rs 138,808 – Rs 375,517. You can check the salary of any SBI associated here.

Along with salary, you get all bank holidays, half-days or weekends off, PF, Gratuity, Retirement Pensions and loans at lowest possible interest.
 
Teaching Jobs:  There are difficult parameters criteria set for eligibility in securing teaching jobs at government recognized colleges and universities. One has to take the NET or National Eligibility Test. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC) conducts the NET for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges. A typical Government of India teacher’s salary is 40,777 a month. (Rs. 19,000 - Rs.90, 000). The best part in teaching job is vacation. You can enjoy summer vacation to your heart’s content.

If you land a job in one of these sectors, consider yourself luckiest as you will have job security, lots of perks, flexibility and above all prestige in your community.

image
Business Standard
177 22