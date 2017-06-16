Twitter unveils new look with rounded interface- and its users aren't happy

-
ALSO READTwitter to roll out new look based on users' feedback: Here are the details In a first, Twitter explores subscription-based option for Tweetdeck India among top five markets for Twitter Twitter launches feature to show current events at the top of timelines 'Tie Arundhati to an Army jeep,' tweets Paresh Rawal, kicks up a storm
-
Twitter has unveiled a new look, and much like some previous changes the company has made to its short-messaging service, it's not going over so well with the Twitterati.
The San Francisco company says the new design emphasizes simplicity, making it faster and easier to use, with bolder headlines and more intuitive icons. It also changed users' profile images from square-shaped to round.
The company said the new user interface will roll out on twitter.Com, Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android, TweetDeck, and Twitter Lite in the coming days and weeks.
Twitter before and after #twitterupdate pic.twitter.com/mkuLuVP8tz— Blake Coronado (@blakecoronado) June 16, 2017
When twitter gets an update but YOU STILL CAN'T EDIT YOUR TWEETS #twitterupdate pic.twitter.com/Qub1ngdJzC— Jacqueline Flynt (@jacflynt) June 15, 2017
We get rounded profile pics but still can't download gifs... #twitterupdate pic.twitter.com/L8VwZAqQpM— Edward Vargas (@_Daydreamzzz) June 15, 2017
I got confused by #twitterupdate cuz it become complicated by each an every update #NewTwitter is gonna be horrible..— Koshal sisodya (@koshalsisodya) June 15, 2017
People about the twitter UI update #twitterupdate pic.twitter.com/WUhQPzdNB3— Samuel Whittaker (@BrambleSnap) June 15, 2017
Twitter also took heat from users last year when it changed its algorithm that orders the tweets users see. Users also tweeted their dismay when the company rolled out its "Moments" feature, and when it got rid of its star icon signifying a "favorite" tweet, in favor of a heart icon, similar to Facebook's "like" button.
Hi @Twitter, please bring back @realDonaldTrump's hair so we can see it properly. #twitterupdate pic.twitter.com/U3yntgUzpQ— Yusuf Abdul Qohhar (@yusabdul) June 15, 2017
The redesign is Twitter's latest attempt to freshen the messaging service, which has struggled to attract new users at the same pace as Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. Twitter revenue growth has stalled for years, and the company has cut costs and shuffled executives while still never posting a quarter of profit.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU