Two senior IPS officers sacked for 'non-performance'

Performance review of IPS officers was conducted to weed out dead wood

Two senior were sacked by the after an extensive evaluation found them "not fit" to continue in the service due to their alleged "non-performance", an action which came after nearly two decades.



Mayank Sheel Chohan, a 1998 batch Union Territory cadre officer and Raj Kumar Dewangan, a 1992 batch cadre officer, were given "premature retirement" under the All Service (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules-1958, a Home Ministry official said.



The action came "in the public interest" after an extensive review of the service performance of the two officers, who have completed 15 years of qualifying service.



"Performance review of was conducted to weed out dead wood," the officer said.



A service review is conducted twice on an all- service officer - first after 15 years and again 25 years of completion of qualifying service.



According to the All Service (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules-1958, "The Central may, in consultation with the state concerned and after giving a member of the service at least three months previous notice in writing or three months pay and allowances in lieu of such notice require that member to retire in public interest from service..."



The sacking of senior officers belonging to the Indian Police Service came nearly two decades after similar action taken against two IPS officers, who were then serving in Maharashtra.



There were allegations against Chohan, a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer of having disproportionate assets. He was also accused of remaining absent from service without authorisation when he was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.



Dewangana, an Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer was facing a departmental enquiry in connection with a 1998 case of loot that took place during his tenure as SP in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

Press Trust of India