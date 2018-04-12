Una teacher leaked both CBSE economics and maths question papers: Police

The CBSE's Class 10 mathematics question paper was allegedly leaked by a Una-based who was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in the Class 12 paper case, the police said on Thursday.

Last week, three men- identified as Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar - from the DAV Centenary Public School in Una, were arrested by the crime branch after lengthy investigations and questioning.

The Police today said Kumar was also found to be involved in the mathematics paper being leaked before the March 28 examination. He confessed during questioning about his alleged involvement, the police claimed.

The paper was leaked on March 23 — three days before the exam date — in Himachal Pradesh's town and was shared on social networking site WhatsApp by at least 40 groups.

Kumar had been teaching at the for the last eight years. He was the centre superintendent of the Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held.

Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar worked at the as a clerk and a peon respectively.

The paper leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening March 26, the day of the exam.

On March 30, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced it would re-conduct the Class 12 exam throughout the country on April 25.

The police has registered two cases in connection with the matter. The first case relating to the leak of the paper was filed on March 27, while the other on the mathematics paper leak was lodged on March 28.