UP, MP ask Madrasas to videograph Independence Day events, recite anthem

The Madarsa Board has followed in the Madrasa Shiksha Parishad's footsteps and has ordered all 256 in the state to unfurl the flag and recite the anthem on August 15.

The Madrasa Board on Friday directed the youth to follow the order, record the video, click pictures of the event and send it to the chairman of the board.

The board has also asked the students to take out a 'Tiranga rally' on the day.

Adding to the order, the chairman of the MP Madrasa Board, Syed Imad Uddin, told ANI that it's a routine order to celebrate the I-Day.

"It is a routine order to celebrate the I-Day and when the flag is unfurled, the anthem will also be sung," he said.

"Jo sachha ka manne wala hai, usse lazmi taur se watan se mohabbat karna hai. (A true believer and follower of will have to anyway love his/her nation)," he added.

Earlier in the day, the UP MSP issued a circular in this regard and asked all affiliated to it to comply with its orders.

The circular states that along with photographs, videos of the programmes must be shot as well.

According to the circular, the flag hoisting and recitation of the Anthem will take place at 8 a.m. After that, homage will be paid to the soldiers and martyrs of the freedom struggle.

