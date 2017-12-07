Uttarakhand quake: People left homes in panic; tremors also felt in Delhi

were felt in several parts of North India as a medium-intensity measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD's Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm.

There were no reports of loss of property or life.

Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.

The were felt in Delhi and NCR at around 8.45 pm on Wednesday and lasted for a few seconds.

"The epicentre is in Uttarakhand, the felt in Delhi and NCR are the impulses," an official at the Centre for Seismology, IMD, told IANS.





M5.0 #earthquake (#भूकंप) strikes 84 km NE of #Tehri (#India) 19 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/nRbNX7mh3L — EMSC (@LastQuake) December 6, 2017 The epicentre of the quake was at 30 km depth, and the tremor is considered moderate. This is the second in Uttarakhand in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, a 3.3 magnitude quake was reported in the state. As reported earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake originated 121 km east of Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It estimated the epicentre to be between the Kedarnath hill shrine and the town of Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand.





People evacuated their buildings after tremors: Visuals from #Dehradun #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Mago15Io6W — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017 Although the lasted for only a few seconds, it triggered panic at many places, especially Dehradun -- the state capital of Uttarakhand -- and people rushed out of their houses. In fact, people in Dehradun evacuated their buildings after the quake.

A few weeks ago, Centre for Seismology Director Vineet Gehlot had warned that an of magnitude 8 may hit Uttarakhand's Garhwal Himalaya, reported Outlook India.

