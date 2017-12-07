Uttarakhand quake: People left homes in panic; tremors also felt in Delhi

-
ALSO READStrong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Uttarakhand Monsoon may reach Delhi in next 3-4 days; cover most parts of North India Meet Yogi Aeron, the Himalayan plastic surgeon Delhi smog: NTPC to buy crop stubble to help North India out of air crisis After Delhi, Maharashtra & Himachal, Uttarakhand govt cuts VAT on fuel
-
M5.0 #earthquake (#भूकंप) strikes 84 km NE of #Tehri (#India) 19 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/nRbNX7mh3L— EMSC (@LastQuake) December 6, 2017
People evacuated their buildings after earthquake tremors: Visuals from #Dehradun #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Mago15Io6W— ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2017
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR: ANI
Yes, also in Gurugram
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Take stock of your trades Open a demat account
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU