VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa passes away at 75 in Chennai

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case

ANI  |  Chennai 

Sasikala's deceased husband N Maruthappa

Jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa passed away on Tuesday at around 1.35 am at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai.

According to the death certificate, the 75-year-old died due to multiple-organ failure.

Shanmuga Priyan, Chief Operation Officer, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, released a statement, saying that every possible attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite their best efforts, he was unable to recover.

Natarajan had also undergone a liver and kidney transplant in 2017.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.
