VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa passes away at 75 in Chennai

Jailed (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's husband passed away on Tuesday at around 1.35 am at the Gleneagles Global hospital in

According to the death certificate, the 75-year-old died due to multiple-organ failure.

Shanmuga Priyan, Chief Operation Officer, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, released a statement, saying that every possible attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite their best efforts, he was unable to recover.

Natarajan had also undergone a liver and kidney transplant in 2017.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in in a disproportionate assets case.