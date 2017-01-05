Why men don't want the jobs mostly done by women

It hasn’t been a great time to be a man without a job. The that have been disappearing, like machine operator, are predominantly those that do. The occupations that are growing, like health aide, employ mostly women.

One solution is for the who have lost in factories to become health aides. But while more than a fifth of American aren’t working, they aren’t running to these new service sector jobs. Why? They require different skills, and pay a lot less. They’re also seen as women’s work, which has always been devalued in the American labour market.

The two occupations predicted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to decline most quickly from 2014 to 2024 are locomotive firers, shrinking 70 per cent, and vehicle electronics installers and repairers, down 50 per cent. They are 96 per cent and 98 per cent male.

Of the fastest-growing jobs, many are various types of health aides, which are about 90 per cent female. When take these so-called pink-collar jobs, they have more job security and wage growth than in blue-collar work, according to recent research. But they are paid less and feel stigmatised.

“The being created are very different than the being eliminated,” said David Autor, an economist at MIT. “I’m not worried about whether there will be jobs. I’m very worried about whether there will be for low-educated adults, especially the males, who seem reluctant to take the new jobs.”

Take Tracy Dawson, 53, a welder in St Clair, Missouri. He lost several jobs, some because his employers took the work to China and Mexico and others because the workers were replaced by robots. He has heard the promises of fast-growing in the health care field: His daughter trained to be a medical technician. But he never considered it.

“I ain’t gonna be a nurse; I don’t have the tolerance for people,” he said. “I don’t want it to sound bad, but I’ve always seen a woman in the position of a nurse or some kind of health care worker.”

Also, health aides earn a median wage of $10.50 an hour. Dawson used to earn $18 an hour making railroad traction motors. “I was a welder — that’s all I know how to do,” said Dawson, who is living on disability insurance because he has rheumatoid arthritis.

were hit harder than by the decline in middle-skill jobs, according to Autor. But they have more easily moved into the expanding occupations, and earn more college degrees than men.

have always entered male-dominated fields — usually well-paid, professional ones — more than enter female-dominated ones. There are now many female lawyers, but male are still rare. One reason is that done by women, especially caregiving jobs, have always had lower pay and lower status. Yet when men, especially white men, enter female-dominated fields, they are paid more and promoted faster than women, a phenomenon known as the glass escalator. Much of men’s resistance to pink-collar is tied up in the culture of masculinity, say people who study the issue.