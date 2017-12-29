Year in Review: Top 5 most popular car launches of 2017

After a brief slowdown seen in the car market following the government’s move to demonetise high-value currency, the car market saw a smart recovery in the year 2017, even as the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) in July left the sector with some temporary bittersweet memories in the first half of the year. The Indian automobile industry overall progressed well in 2017 and made some exciting launches and exquisite upgrades.

Business Standard takes a look at the most popular car launches of 2017:

Jeep Compass

Photo: Official website The first SUV manufactured in India by the global auto major Jeep, the Compass is comes with two powertrain options – the 1.4-litre MultiAir Turbo Petrol for efficient performance, and, 2.0-litre MultiJet Turbo Diesel engine for a powerful driving experience. Launched with a price tag of Rs 14.95 lakh, this is one of the most exciting launches of 2017.

Dzire India’s most trusted compact sedan got a massive makeover in 2017, with a freshly sculpted headlamp, rounded front grill and flowing lines. The car saw one million of its units being sold in the first five months of launch. The new is powered by a four-cylinder petrol or diesel engine paired to a five-speed manual or automatic gear box.

Honda WR-V

| Photo: Official website Honda re-entered India’s premium SUV car market with the launch of the WR-V in 2017. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit that delivers 99hp and 200Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gear box. The petrol variant comes with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC that delivers 90hp and 110 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon Tata Motors finally launched the to enter into the fast-growing compact SUV segment. The Nexon comes with an optional 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine or 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine. Both the engines are mated with a 6-speed manual transmission and offer three drive modes – eco, city, and sport.

Renault Captur