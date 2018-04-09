An 18-year-old woman on Sunday tried to immolate herself near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, after alleging that she had been raped by a legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The immolation bid took place outside the Golf Club gate of the chief minister's residence. The woman alleged that she was raped in June last year by Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA of district's Bangermau constituency, around 90 km from Lucknow. She also accused the police of not taking any action and registering a case on her complaint, Vijay Sen Singh, in-charge of the Gautampalli police station, said.

In the latest development, the girl's father, who had been taken into police custody for protesting outside Adityanath's residence, died early this morning.

1. denies allegations: Sengar denied the allegations, saying it was a conspiracy to malign his image. "It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation... I have no problems with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face the punishment," the said.





2. No case registered yet: The woman was made to appear before Rajiv Krishan, the Additional Director-General of Police, Lucknow, who ordered a probe, the inspector said. However, no case had been registered yet, Vijay Sen Singh added.

3. Father of alleged rape victim dies in police custody: Father of the woman who said that she was raped by a and his accomplices, passed away, allegedly in police custody, after he was arrested on Sunday.

He was admitted to hospital last night by Police after he complained of abdominal pain & vomiting. He passed away in early morning hours: Dr Atul, District hospital, on father of rape victim. The victim along with her family had attempted suicide outside CM residence, y'day pic.twitter.com/UqBoSI6EfI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018

4. 'Man died of vomiting and abdominal pain': "The man was admitted to the hospital last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away in the early morning hours," Dr Atul, District hospital of said about the father of the alleged rape victim.



The girl told mediapersons, "that the should be arrested, and until he is not, I am not going back home… I will take my life otherwise… I was threatened that if I tell anyone my family members will be killed and thrown away.

6. Girl's father was beaten by BJP MLA's brother: The 18-year-old girl claimed that her father sustained multiple injuries after he was beaten up by the BJP MLA's brother and some of his accomplices a few days ago.



7. Magisterial inquiry to be conducted: If lapse found on the side of police, action will be taken.The incident happened while the man was in judicial custody, said DIG.



8. Two police officers and four constables suspended and 4 accused of beating the rape victim's father arrested: Pushpanjali Devi, SP of