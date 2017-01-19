Aadhaar-based payments system likely by month-end

AEPS is a biometric way of making payments and would use only the fingerprint linked to Aadhaar

After the big-bang launch of the government’s BHIM App (Bharat Interface for Money), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Aadhaar Pay by the end of this month or early next month. The much-awaited Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) is a biometric way of making payments and would use only fingerprint linked to Aadhaar, which would be connected to a bank account, negating the requirement for a mobile phone. The launch would be part of the government’s digital India campaign and “less cash” initiative. Sources in the information ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee and Karan Choudhury