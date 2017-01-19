TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News » Demonetisation

IDS-II collects Rs 100 cr in 15 days

Refund claims can't be used for taxes in IDS-2
Business Standard

Aadhaar-based payments system likely by month-end

AEPS is a biometric way of making payments and would use only the fingerprint linked to Aadhaar

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Karan Choudhury  |  New Delhi 

After the big-bang launch of the government’s BHIM App (Bharat Interface for Money), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Aadhaar Pay by the end of this month or early next month. The much-awaited Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) is a biometric way of making payments and would use only fingerprint linked to Aadhaar, which would be connected to a bank account, negating the requirement for a mobile phone. The launch would be part of the government’s digital India campaign and “less cash” initiative. Sources in the information ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Aadhaar-based payments system likely by month-end

AEPS is a biometric way of making payments and would use only the fingerprint linked to Aadhaar

AEPS is a biometric way of making payments and would use only the fingerprint linked to Aadhar After the big-bang launch of the government’s BHIM App (Bharat Interface for Money), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Aadhaar Pay by the end of this month or early next month. The much-awaited Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) is a biometric way of making payments and would use only fingerprint linked to Aadhaar, which would be connected to a bank account, negating the requirement for a mobile phone. The launch would be part of the government’s digital India campaign and “less cash” initiative. Sources in the information ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Aadhaar-based payments system likely by month-end

AEPS is a biometric way of making payments and would use only the fingerprint linked to Aadhaar

After the big-bang launch of the government’s BHIM App (Bharat Interface for Money), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Aadhaar Pay by the end of this month or early next month. The much-awaited Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS) is a biometric way of making payments and would use only fingerprint linked to Aadhaar, which would be connected to a bank account, negating the requirement for a mobile phone. The launch would be part of the government’s digital India campaign and “less cash” initiative. Sources in the information ...

image
Business Standard
177 22