Agreed to build Railway bridges to boost Army's image: Gen Bipin Rawat

Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, says he has directed the army to build three railway bridges in Mumbai to boost the army’s image as an organisation that stands ready to assist the public at times of distress. “We often hold camps in various towns and cities on the theme of ‘Know your Army’. I would prefer that our citizens get to know their army by seeing us come to their assistance with the efficiency and capability we are known for,” Rawat told Business Standard. The army chief was answering criticism from various quarters, including ...