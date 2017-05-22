As Chinese might grows, security concerns hound growing Indian smart grid

As Indian power grid witnesses technological upgrades with two way communication, remote monitoring and real time updates on demand supply, the threat of hacking and security breach also increases. The problem intensifies more as Chinese companies bag projects in states to build smart gid.

In order to improve the power distribution, state grids have installed Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition systems (SCADA). is an industrial control system which monitors and controls industrial processes, mostly through remote technology. As many as 18 cities across five states in India have awarded the contract to Chinese firms.

Indian Electronics & Electricals Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the representative body of power equipment makers, had last year written to the National Security Advisor and power minister for complete ban on Chinese equipments in Indian power sector.

“Awarding projects related to power generation, transmission and distribution network to Chinese companies will be serious threats to national security as electric distribution system carry power to pipelines, water systems, telecommunications and other critical infrastructure, while also serving critical government or military facilities,” said letter by to National Security Advisor, reviewed by Business Standard.