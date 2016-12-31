Daily ATM withdrawal limit raised to Rs 4,500 from January 1

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the daily withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500 per card, from January 1, 2017.

The weekly withdrawal limit (Rs 24,000) remains unchanged. said disbursals would be mostly in Rs 500 notes.





RBI/2016-17/204

DCM (Plg) No. 2142/10.27.00/2016-17

December 30, 2016



The Chairman / Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer,

Public Sector Banks/ Private Sector Banks / Foreign Banks/

Regional Rural Banks / Urban Cooperative Banks/ State Cooperative Banks

District central Cooperative Banks



Dear Sir,



Cash withdrawal from ATMs – Enhancement of daily limits



Please refer to our circular DCM (Plg) No. 1424/10.27.00/2016-17 dated November 25, 2016 on “Withdrawal of cash from bank deposit account - Relaxation”.



2. On a review of the position, the daily limit of withdrawal from ATMs has been increased (within the overall weekly limits specified) with effect from January 01, 2017, from the existing Rs 2500/- to Rs 4500/- per day per card. There is no change in weekly withdrawal limits.Such disbursals should predominantly be in the denomination of Rs 500.



3. The relaxation of withdrawal limits as enabled by our circular DCM (Plg) No. 1437/10.27.00/2016-17 dated November 28, 2016 remains unchanged.



4. Please acknowledge receipt.



Yours faithfully,

(P Vijaya Kumar)

Chief General Manager