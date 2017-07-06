Atmosphere not right for a Xi-Modi Hamburg meet, says China amid stand-off

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction

today said the "atmosphere" was "not right" for a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President on the sidelines of the in Hamburg, amidst a standoff between the armies of the two countries in the section.



"The atmosphere is not right for a bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi," a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said ahead of the in the German city of from tomorrow.



and have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for past 19 days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while claims it as part of its Donglang region.



There were reports that Modi and Xi may meet on the sidelines of the to resolve the standoff.



China's state-run media yesterday had quoted Chinese analysts as saying that would be forced to use a "military way" to end the standoff in the sector if refuses to listen to the "historical lessons" being offered by it.

Press Trust of India