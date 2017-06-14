Bonds rise on rate cut hopes

Retail inflation dipped to 2.17% in May, far lower than the RBI’s own target of keeping inflation at the mid-point of 4%. The central bank, however, expects inflation to rise again to 3.5-4.5% in the second half of the financial year. Of course, this is lower than what the central bank was expecting earlier.
The yields on the benchmark 10-year bond fell to 6.47% intra-day, its lowest since it was introduced in May, but climbed to close at 6.49%. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates when it finishes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The yields had closed at 6.51% on Monday. Before the June 7 monetary policy, the yields were at the 6.64% level.
State Bank of India (SBI) Group Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh expects inflation to fall below 2% for the next two months before rising below the 4% level.
“With real interest rate at a 15-year high in FY17 and inflation near 2% level now, the RBI cannot avert a rate cut in the August 2017 monetary policy meeting. The expectation of a prominent rate cut would become more pronounced if inflation continues to remain benign for a longer time,” Ghosh wrote in his note.
