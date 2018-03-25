Boost for start-ups as Sebi raises investment cap for angel funds in VCs

Looking to provide an impetus to the early-stage startup ecosystem, markets regulator plans to increase the maximum investment by angel funds in undertakings to Rs 100 million from the current Rs 50 million.

In this fast changing ecosystem, wherein angels are investing much higher amounts, such increase is needed to provide more opportunities to angel funds, regulatory officials said.

However, the minimum investment by an will continue to be Rs 2.5 million.

Further, plans to halve the minimum corpus size required for an angel fund to register with it to Rs 50 million. The regulator is considering to raise the maximum period of accepting funds from an to five years from the present limit of three years, they added.

The move will provide angel funds more time to identify opportunities and invest in firms.

The issue will be discussed at the board meeting of the (Sebi) this week.

Angel funds, a sub-category of (AIFs), encourage in the country by financing small startups at a stage where such firms find it difficult to obtain capital from traditional sources of such as banks and financial institutions.

In addition, angel funds offer mentoring to entrepreneurs as well as access to their own

Currently, 398 AIFs are registered with Sebi, of which 114 are registered under Category I, including eight angel funds.

In line with the Companies Act, the regulator is looking to amend (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) norms and ( to an Issue) regulations that will enable a as well as to an issue to maintain records of books of accounts and documents for a minimum period of eight years after completion of the relevant transactions.

Besides, plans to provide an option to listed companies for distribution of cash benefits -- dividend of equity and preference shares as well as interest and maturity proceeds on debt instruments -- through the depositories in addition to the present system of distribution either directly by them or through the to an issue and share transfer agents.

At present, there is a restriction on listed companies availing services of depositories for distribution of cash benefits.