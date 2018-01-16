Budget 2018: Steel industry demands removal of import duty on raw materials

Ahead of the budget, the has asked the government to remove import duty on ferro-nickel and scrap.



In its pre- wish list, the Indian Development Association (ISSDA) has sought removal of customs duty on key raw materials used in producing



"The government had removed customs duty on pure nickel in the last budget, it didn't help the much since most of nickel used by makers is in the form ferro-nickel," the ISSDA said.



The same relief should now be extended to ferro-nickel, it demanded. The import duty on ferro-nickel is 2.5 per cent.



The raw material has to be necessarily imported because India hardly has any nickel resources, the association said.



The body also said that since all the is produced through electric furnaces, scrap is the main raw material which also provides cost effective source of alloying elements like chrome and nickel.



The scrap is also not available in the country and has to be imported, the body said asking the government to bring the customs duty for scrap to zero from 2.5 per cent at present.



ISSDA President K K Pahuja said, "It is absolutely necessary to preserve competitiveness of Indian at a time when government is building new trade relations with other countries and we appeal to the Finance Ministry to remove basic custom duty on both ferro-nickel and scrap."



The Union for 2018-19 will be presented on February 1.



Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma had earlier told PTI that along with ferro-nickel, the steel ministry had pitched for bringing down import duty on scrap to zero.



The steel ministry had already made a request to the finance ministry in this regard, she had said.